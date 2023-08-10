AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Solar Pros is working on a big project in Hutchinson County developing energy and hydrogen projects with an estimated total capital investment of $3-$4 billion.

They estimate these projects to create 500 or more jobs, some of those semi-permanent. They also estimate an equal number of indirect jobs to be created in the area.

The project owner will be one of the largest taxpayers in the county, with Amarillo Solar Pros estimating more than $80 million in taxes for the solar project alone over the first 25 years of operation.

