AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s awesome when we have an athlete from the High Plains make it big on the national level, it’s even cooler that we’re highlight sisters who will represent the area on a national level.

Blake Graham was recently selected to the USA Gymnastics Junior National Team, she competes in the Tumbling and Trampoline categories and was selected as an “elite specialist” in the Double Mini Trampoline category.

Blake’s first National Team training camp will be in September. Along with being an elite gymnast, Blake also goes to Tascosa High School and competes in volleyball, track, works on the Student Council and participates in other student activities.

Chandler Graham is also competing on the national level and was recently selected to represent USA Gymnastics on the 2022 World Age Group Competition Team. Chandler will go to the WAGC in Bulgaria in November. Before that she will head to training camp in October.

Chandler was also selected to the Elite Development Program Team which is made up of younger athletes identified as potential future National Team members. She will head to a special training camp with that group in September.

Chandler is an 8th grader at Austin Middle School and also participates in basketball, Student Council, National Junior Honor Society, and other student activities.

There is currently a GoFundMe set up to help Chandler get to Bulgaria.