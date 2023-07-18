AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo has no shortage of great athletes, and that’s true when you see that 7 out of the 11 U.S. athletes headed to the World Kickboxing Championships are from Amarillo. More specifically they’re part of the Extreme Martial Arts organization.

Ty Garrett, the Team Captain and Head Coach of Extreme Martial Arts is one of many competitors. He is competing in a full contact title match, and what’s better than that is his kids are also among the competitors.

His daughter Gracelyn is competing in a full-contact match and if she wins, will be the first female world champion that the gym has produced in a full-contact match.

His son Stryker is also competing in a full-contact match for the first time.

His other son Maverick is fighting in a semi-contact match as well.

If you’d like to support the team, or check out what Extreme Martial Arts is all about, click here.