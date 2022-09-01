AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Friends of APL Book Sale raises funds to help with library programs that aren’t paid for by taxpayer dollars.

Coming up September 9th Friends of APL will get first access to the book sale from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Amarillo Public Library.

Others will get access to the sale on September 10th where you can go from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and fill bags with books, movies, and music for $7.50 per bag or 3 bags for $20.

Then on Sunday September 11th there is a Bargain Day where people can fill bags for just $5.