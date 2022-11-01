AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library presents Books to Broadway, a free concert of songs from Broadway musicals based on books on Thursday, November 3.

It will be Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room and doors open at 6 and the show starts at 7.

It will be theatre-style seating at no charge, The concert is free, but premium tickets and sponsorships are available for $25 each.

There will also be complimentary desserts, a cash bar, and a silent auction.

Please call 806-378-3051 or email Stacy.Clopton@amarillolibrary.org for more information.