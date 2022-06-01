AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Just 15 minutes a day, that’s what the Amarillo Public Library is asking kids to do when it comes to reading this summer.

They want to foster a love for reading, and kids usually read less than normal over the summer months. That’s why they’ve launched the Summer Reading Program, you can sign up at any library location and get a calendar of events as well as a reading log to help develop a habit of daily reading.

Click here for more information and find a library location near you.