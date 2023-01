AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Police Department is inviting women out to a recruiting event to find out if working for the department is something they want to do.

This event is on January 28th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art. There will be activities for children if needed. Women will be able to meet with other female APD officers and find out what a career with APD will look like.