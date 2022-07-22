AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Have you ever been next to an Amarillo Police Officer at a stop light or stop sign and thought about racing them?

Well don’t do that on Amarillo streets, but instead test those skills at the Amarillo Dragway on July 23rd.

That’s when APD is hosting their annual Race-A-Cop event with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the events starting at 7 p.m.. It’s a time to go out and race other community members, and officers from both Amarillo and Oklahoma.

Sergeant Carla Burr from APD says this all started as a way to encourage people to race the Police at the Dragway and not on Amarillo streets.

You can go and watch the event or call and get a ticket to actually race. Call the Amarillo Dragway or the Amarillo Police Department for tickets or pay when you get there.