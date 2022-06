AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Corporal Lisa Cherry was an amazing officer and person. Now her legacy lives on in the free summer camp put on by the Amarillo Police Department called the Cpl. Lisa Cherry Summer Camp. Check below for the schedule and click here for more information.

Summer camp schedule: June 6-10, June 13-17, June 20-24, June 27-July 1

Monday

8:00 a.m. Meet at Am Tech Career Academy 3601 Plains Blvd

Sign in/ Camp Shirts/Breakfast

8:30 a.m. Intro Family support service / game

9:00 a.m. Greeting from the Chief of Police

Greetings from LULAC – Abel Bosquez

9:15 a.m. Intro of officers/Groups

9:30 a.m. Greetings from AISD Chief Paul Bourquin – tour Am Tech

Group photo Am Tech

10:15 a.m. Load vans to tour APD/ get ID badges

11:00 a.m Load vans to tour AECC

11:45 a.m. Load vans to 1213 SW 3rd Shi Lees group photo

12:00 p.m. Load vans to lunch at Bones Hook park 2000 N Hughes

Lunch provided by Shi Lees

12:15 p.m. K9 presentation, NPO

Free time- kickball. basketball, football

1:15 p.m. Load vans to Zoo

1:30p.m. Zoo tour -animal presentation

3:30 p.m. Load back to Am Tech

4:00 p.m. Dismiss for home

Tuesday

8:00 a.m. Meet at Am Tech Career Academy 3601 Plains Blvd

Sign in/Breakfast

8:30 a.m. Student Crimes stopper presentation

9:00 a.m. CSI presentation

10:00 a.m. CSI team challenge solve the crime

11:15 a.m. Load vans to McDonalds I 40 Ross – group photo June 7,14

Load vans to Chop Chop 2810 Woflin – group photo June 21,28

11:30 a.m. Load vans to Austin Middle school lunch

11:45 a.m. Lunch at Austin Middle school – McDonalds June 7,14

Chop Chop June 21,28

12:00 p.m. APD motors, EMS demonstrations

12:45 p.m. Load bus for Cinergy

1:00 p.m. Cinergy – group photo, Bowl, laser tag, games

3:30 p.m. Load bus to Am Tech

4:00 p.m. Dismiss for home

Wednesday

8:00 a.m. Meet at Am Tech Career Academy 3601 Plains Blvd

Sign in/Breakfast

8:30 a.m. Load vans for Boys Ranch, horse trail, tour museum

11:30 a.m. Lunch at Boys Ranch -Group photo

12:30 p.m. Boys Ranch Bivins playground, games, canoe

2:45 p.m. Leave Boys Ranch head back to Am Tech

4:00 p.m. Dismiss for home

Thursday

8:00 a.m. Meet at Am Tech Career Academy 3601 Plains Blvd

Sign in/Breakfast

8:30 a.m. Badge color contest

9:00 a.m. Load vans for NAPD driving course at airport

9:30 a.m. Police pursuit driving

11:00 a.m. Load vans to 3100 Angelus – New Covenant Baptist Church – group photo

11:45 a.m. Lunch at Am Tech – Pizza planet NAACP

NAACP presentation – Patrick Miller

12:30 p.m. Load vans for swimming at Amarillo Town Club

1:00 p.m. Amarillo Town Club- group photo

dive team demonstration – swimming

3:15 p.m. Load vans for Am Tech

4:00 p.m. Dismiss for home

· Note on June 23 no NAPD

Friday

8:00 a.m. Meet at Am Tech Career Academy 3601 Plains Blvd

Sign in/Breakfast

9:00 a.m. SWAT intro and presentation

11:00 a.m. Load vans to Sanborn Park

11:30 a.m. Lunch (Sanborn park) provided by LULAC

Games – water balloon toss

12:45 p.m. Load vans to Randall High for scenarios

1:00 p.m. Randall High school

3:00 p.m. Load vans for Am Tech

3:15 p.m. Awards presentations/ Certificates

4:00 p.m. Dismiss for home