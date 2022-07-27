AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 100 motorcycle riders from across the nation are coming to Amarillo for the first Iron Horse Shoot Out from August 4th through the 6th.

This three-day event includes tests in motorcycle skills and training challenges at the north parking lot of the Amarillo Civic Center. This event is open to the public giving riders the chance to show their skills and learn from the experts.

Civilians and motors officers from as far away as Virginia, Kansas, Nebraska, Louisiana, Kentucky, and Arizona have registered to ride in the upcoming event. Agencies from Texas that will be participating are the McKinney Police Department, Dumas Police Department, Pampa Police Department, Borger Police Department, Garza County Constables, Grapevine Police Department, Cleburne Police Department, University Park Police Department, Rowlett Police Department, Lubbock Police Department, Watauga Police Department, Houston Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department, Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwall Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Haltom City Police Department, and the Amarillo Police Department.

“Not only are we welcoming riders from all over Texas and the U.S., but we are also creating a fun, family-friendly event for area residents to enjoy,” explains APD Lieutenant Wade Pennington. “Near the two competition tracks, we’ll have food trucks, the Amarillo Crime Stoppers Kid ID Trailer, the Amarillo Fire Department Smoke House, a number of local vendors, and much more.”

All proceeds from the Iron Horse Shoot Out will go to benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, which provides assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters who are killed or injured in the line of duty. The 100 Club also provides law enforcement and firefighting agencies with life-protecting equipment that cannot be secured through budgeted funds and agencies.

For more information, visit IronHorseShootOut.com.