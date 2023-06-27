AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —People in Southwest Amarillo, Canyon, and Bushland now have another option for their dental care needs.

Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has opened a second location at 8900 E. Village Square in Town Square Village. It’s a 7,500 square foot facility with modern design that includes a digital display area for kids and has a dedicated adult Invisalign studio.

They also have 19 operatory chairs that include Bluetooth headsets and TVs designed for ultimate comfort.

For more information visit their website here or call (806) 350-5437.