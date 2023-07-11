AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Parks & Recreation is hosting some great movie nights you can take advantage of.

First is Starlight Cinema where you can watch Maverick on July 21st at Memorial Park and Encanto on August 11th at Cityview Park. These movies are free and include free popcorn and start at dusk. You can bring a blanket and some chairs with you.

Next is the Dive-In Movie night happening on July 22nd at 9 p.m. at the Thompson Park Pool. This is $6 per person and you have to pre-register for this event. Scan the QR code below to register.

Also don’t forget that there are a few concerts left in their Starlight Theater concert series. These happen the next few Tuesdays starting at 7 p.m. at Sam Houston Park. Dates include July 11th, July 18th, July 25th, and August 1st.