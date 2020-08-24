Amarillo Parks and Recreation Hosting Last Free Concert Series

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Parks and Recreation is set to host their last free summer concert at Sam Houston Park on August 25th.

The department had to cancel the first few concerts due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but restarted the concerts at the end of July.

This free concert series will end with a performance by Insufficient Funds along with food trucks and family fun.

The Amarillo Parks and Recreation says for people to make sure and where a mask and socially distance when they can.

