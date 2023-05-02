AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Parks and Recreation is constantly hosting amazing events to keep the community active and having fun.

Their next event to check out is Gameapooloza which is happening on May 5th at the Warford Activity Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. This event includes gaming stations, a nerf battle, and pizza with an Oreo challenge for dessert. Scan the QR code below for details or to register.

They’re also getting ready for their annual summer concert series which kicks off at the end of May. This is happening every Tuesday night at Sam Houston Park from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. The music is free, and they’ll have food trucks and other vendors there.