Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department Hiring for Summer Jobs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The City of Amarillo is gearing up for summer and they’ve got a number of jobs available for teens to work.

Available positions include lifeguard (ages 15 and older), pool managers (ages 16 and older), swim lesson coordinator (ages 16 and older), program attendant (ages 16 and older) and cashiers (ages 15 and older).

PARD also has positions available for seasonal greenskeeper (golf – ages 18 and older), seasonal utility worker (park maintenance – ages 18 and older) and seasonal youth workers (park maintenance – ages 16-18).

Individuals can visit the Warford Activity Center (1330 N.W. 18th Ave.) on Saturday (April 17) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and have a job the same day. PARD staff members will be available for interviews. Swim tests for lifeguards will be available. Qualified applicants can leave with a job offer on Saturday.

Training is free with competitive wages averaging $10 an hour.

To access the PARD application online click here.

Applicants can also apply here.