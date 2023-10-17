AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Parks and Recreation is getting into the spooky season with the Hocus Pocus 2 in the Park.

This event is happening October 21st at 6 p.m. over at Memorial Park. It’s a free event where people can watch Hocus Pocus 2, enjoy themed games, food trucks, costumes, photo opportunities, candy popcorn, and much more.

Click here for more information on this and other events.