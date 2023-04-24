AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The 2023 Amarillo Parade of Homes is returning, and there are some firsts this year.

This year there are 40 homes featuring 19 neighborhoods throughout Amarillo and Canyon. You’ll get the chance to see the top trends, home design and premiere builders from the community.

This year the Parade of Homes will have their first Education Home, which is a partially complete home showcasing over 21 expert companies in 14 zones within the home showcasing things like financing, home cost savings, and landscape design.

The Parade of Homes runs April 27th through 30th and May 6th through 7th from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and then Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.