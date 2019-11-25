Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery: End of the year dental work

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’ve been considering having some major dental work done, it might be a good idea to do it now.

Teeth extractions are a common procedure in most oral surgery offices, including our office in Amarillo, Texas. Extractions are only recommended when removing a tooth will preserve the health of your other teeth and oral structures. Oral surgeons are trained to extract teeth efficiently and safely, eliminating any threat that may compromise your oral health. Sometimes your dentist can repair a damaged tooth through fillings, root canals, or other dental procedures, but in more severe cases, an extraction is the only way to treat a problem tooth.

If you have one or more teeth that need to be removed, our oral surgeons will outline your treatment options during a consultation appointment. If you are worried about having missing teeth, we offer permanent tooth replacement solutions such as dental implants. The dental implant can sometimes even be placed during the same procedure as a dental extraction to minimize the number of procedures necessary to restore your oral health.

Reasons for Dental Extractions

The following conditions usually require teeth extractions as part of their treatment:

Tooth Decay or Severe Infection. When a tooth has decayed to an extent that makes it impossible to save the tooth through fillings, root canals, or other restorative procedures, an extraction may be necessary to prevent the damage from spreading to your healthy teeth.

Tooth Damage or Injury. When a tooth is broken beyond repair from a facial injury or other accident, sometimes removal is the only solution.

Dental Crowding. If teeth are crowded together, or if you have one or more extra teeth growing into your mouth, removing one tooth may be necessary to make space for your other teeth to align naturally.

Periodontal Disease (Gum Disease). Gum disease can affect the tissue and bone beneath the gums, causing the teeth to become loose in severe cases. If the teeth are too loose in their sockets, extraction may be the only viable treatment option.

Impacted Teeth and Other Complications. If a child’s baby teeth do not fall out in time, they may need to be removed to make space for the adult teeth to grow in.

Tooth Extraction Procedure

You will know if your teeth require extraction after having an oral exam with your dentist, who will refer you to an oral surgeon for your tooth removal procedure. If you come into our office, your oral surgeon will perform a comprehensive oral exam and take any additional scans, if necessary, to diagnose your condition.

A tooth extraction is an outpatient procedure that usually only takes about an hour to complete. Most of the time, patients undergo either local or IV anesthesia during a tooth extraction so that no pain will be felt throughout the procedure. Your anesthesia options will be discussed during your pre-surgery consultation appointment, where you will also be given your post-surgery care instructions. Most patients are back to their normal routine within a few days after the extraction.

Tooth Extraction at Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Our oral surgeons are highly trained to perform even the most complex tooth extraction procedures. Whether you have suffered a facial injury, severe tooth decay, or another condition, our team has the skills necessary to remove your tooth in a safe and comfortable environment. Contact our office for more information or to schedule an appointment with one of our oral surgeons.

