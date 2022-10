AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Enjoy Figaro’s mischievous escapades as he assists Count Almaviva in wooing the beautiful Rosina away from her lecherous guardian, Dr. Bartolo!

The Amarillo Opera is set to perform The Barber of Seville on October 8th at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Call (806) 806-372-7464 or visiting here for tickets.