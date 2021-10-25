Amarillo Opera Previews “The Medium” Production

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Opera is set to perform their latest production called “The Medium” on October 29th and 30th at the Amarillo College Concert Hall Theatre.

“‘The Medium’ spells the tale of Madame Flora, a knock-off Medium with a devilish knack for conning patrons into believing that her conjured spirits are real. After Madame Flora feels a cold hand clutch her throat in the middle of her act, they all realize that maybe her fantasy has become all too real.”

Tickets are available for each performance here.

