by: Sheryl Proctor
Posted: Mar 29, 2023 / 04:12 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 29, 2023 / 04:12 PM CDT
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Opera is preparing to perform Verdi’s Rigoletto on April 1st at 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts Center.
