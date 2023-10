AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Opera is opening its next season with a production called “Tosca” featuring Kara Shay Thomson as Tosca, Eric Barry as Cavaradossi and Wayne Tigges as Scarpia.

This will be conducted by George Jackson from The Amarillo Symphony. It’s happening October 7th at 7 p.m. over at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

For more information on this production or others, you can click here or call (806) 372-7464.