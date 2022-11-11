AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Netplex will host a Pickleball Family Fun Day, giving members of the Amarillo community the chance to learn about the game.

According to the Amarillo Netplex, the Family Fun Day will begin at 12 p.m. Nov. 25 and Nov. 26 at the netplex, located at 3723 SW 58th St. Participants are able to play for free and participate in free lessons to learn about the game. Attendees can also reserve a court for $10 an hour for a single court and $20 an hour for a family court.

For more inforamtion, visit the Amarillo Netplex’s website.