Amarillo-Native and Founder of Hoodoo Mural Festival on Hey Amarillo Podcast

A conversation with Andrew Hall, chair and founder of the Hoodoo Mural Festival, an organization bringing large-scale public art to downtown Amarillo. Hall grew up in Amarillo but left during his college years. He launched a financial services career before moving back home several years later, at which point he noticed his hometown still lacked the cultural elements—including murals—he'd appreciated elsewhere. Hall tells host Jason Boyett how he helped bring high-profile artists to the inaugural 2019 Hoodoo festival and is also working hard to make the 2021 event a success.