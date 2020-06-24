Amarillo Museum of Art reopens; new hours and recommendations added

Opening with new hours and recommendations to visitors.

The Amarillo Museum of Art is open, but they are adjusting their hours of operation and adding some recommendations to keep people safe.

The museum will now be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and maintain the appropriate physical distancing measures. We’re told the staff will be doing extra cleaning and will be wearing masks as well.

While interactive gallery activities have been removed, the museum does have several exhibitions to check out including The Permanent Collection: Red until June 28th, then Vanessa German: In A Fit of Glory until June 28th and Artspace: Home until September 20th.

For more information on the museum click here.