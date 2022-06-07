AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo Museum of Art is hosting a new and exciting exhibit. Read more about it below, or click here for information and tickets.

“Drawn from private collections, this exhibition showcases the work of artists and photographers who embrace the surreal and challenge reality through creatively constructed images and unique perspectives. Real and imaginary figures inhabit worlds that hover between the sublime and visceral. Shana and Robert ParkeHarrison’s images offer a mysterious narrative filled with constructed mechanical devices and architecture that investigate human interactions with nature. Israeli artist Michal Rovner pushes her ethereal images of anonymous individuals and non-specific locations to the point of near abstraction that are saturated with emotional resonance. The works from Dutch photographer Teun Hocks exist between photography and painting. His large-scale, hand-colored gelatin silver prints are humorous and surreal scenes that are staged self-portraits. The artist often portrays himself in tragic, but comic situations resigned to acceptance and defeat within the constructed narrative. Photographs from Vik Muniz’s series’ Pictures of Junk and Pictures of Chocolate are compositions of ordinary materials transformed and reconfigured into an image that is then photographed by the artist. Additional artworks by artists such as Matthew Brandt, Nick Simpson, German photographer Elger Esser, and Russian-born American artists Rimma Gerlovina and Valeriy Gerlovinj, among others, are included in this exhibition. Visitors are sure to have an engaging and enlightening experience viewing this selection of artworks.”