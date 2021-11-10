Amarillo Meals on Wheels Launches “Animeals on Wheels”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Meals on Wheels Amarillo is helping their clients who have pets.

They’ve launched the “Animeals on Wheels” where clients can receive dog or cat food once per month.

This is a partnership between Meals on Wheels Amarillo and the TTU School of Veterinary Medicine.

Volunteers from their regular delivery service have agreed to deliver the dog or cat food each month.

Meals on Wheels Amarillo and TTU School of Veterinary Medicine hope to also provide veterinary services in the near future.

For more information or to submit a client application head to their website.