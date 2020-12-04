Amarillo Little Theatre

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Welcome to the 1968 Pride Home Center’s Christmas Party.

Featured entertainment: Winter Wonderettes, starring Missy, Suzy, Cindy Lou, and Betty Jean, each with her own unique personality—and color scheme. Sit back and enjoy as the ladies work out the kinks and insert their own special humor into the holidays.

Along the way you’ll be treated to classic—and wacky—Wonderette versions of seasonal favorites like Jingle Bell Rock, Sleigh Ride, Santa Baby, Winter Wonderland, and over 20 more!



ALT has cast a stunning quartet of performers for this production, They include Amber Dewey, Mikayla Garren, Kaycee Humphrey and Kelsey Kilburn. Artistic Director is Allen Shankles, with Jennifer Akins as Music Director and Shawn Walsh as Choreographer. This show will also feature a four piece musical combo that will be a great addition.



Despite the huge success of our latest show, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, many of our patrons said that they wanted something “lighter” to help them escape from their lives for a couple of hours.

This show lives up to that description in every way possible. This will be a lovely evening of great entertainment, laughter and fun.



Winter Wonderettes offers a wonderful opportunity for the entire family to enjoy a truly wholesome Holiday event! Order your tickets today!

ALT will only have approximately 1/3 of the usual number of seats available for each performance to maintain social distancing. We are going to keep you safe!! To review all of the safety protocols in place at ALT, please visit our website.



All audiences members will be required to a wear face covering while at the theatre and during the performance. NO EXCEPTIONS.