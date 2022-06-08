AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— From Broadway to the ALT, Tony Award winning singer and actress Kelli O’Hara is coming to Amarillo on June 11th.

Tony Award-winning singer and actress Kelli O’Hara, hailed by The Times as “Broadway musical’s undisputed queen,” returns to the ALT Allen Shankles Mainstage for an evening of favorites from Broadway musicals such as The King and I, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza and Bridges of Madison County. Her illustrious career spans musical theater, opera, film and television, including HBO’s new series The Gilded Age.

Bringing Broadway to ALT and they want you to attend! This special event fundraiser concert will be June 11, 2022 at 8pm right here on the ALT stage! Tickets are $75 for this fabulous, fundraiser! Enhance your experience with a pre-concert cocktail hour by purchasing your ticket at the $100 level! Get your ticket today and show your support of ALT!

Tickets can be purchased by calling the ALT Box Office at 806-355-9991 or online at www.amarillolittletheatre.org