AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jason Crespin joined us in the studio to talk about the upcoming productions for Amarillo Little Theatre.

ALT’s next show is the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize Winning play “Clybourne Park.” That will run from Nov. 10 through Nov. 20 at the ALT Adventure Space.

Officials with ALT said it was given exclusive rights to produce the musical “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”

Season ticket packages are still available with the rest of the season seeing productions for “Elf The Musical” and “Clue.”