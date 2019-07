AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hunchback of Notre Dame is recommended for ages 10 and up.

Performance Dates:

Friday, July 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m.

All performances are at the ALT Mainstage, 2019 Civic Circle.

Ticket prices are $18.00 for 12 and up and $15.00 for under 12.

Call 806-355-9991 or click here for tickets.