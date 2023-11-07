AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Little Theatre is preparing for its next production called “The Boys in the Band”. Read the description and cast names below. You can get tickets by calling (806) 355-9991 or by clicking here.

“It is 1968 and a birthday party is about to unfold in an apartment on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. A diverse group of close friends will gather to celebrate. After the drinks are poured and the music is turned up, the celebration gets interrupted by a surprise guest. As the evening wears on, a game of “Truth” exposes the fault lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. Hidden truths, long-held secrets, and the struggles they face in a society that stigmatizes the gay experience become exposed. Through sharp wit and raw emotion, this thought-provoking play by Mart Crowley provides a powerful exploration of self-acceptance, friendship, and the enduring quest for authenticity.”

“The exceptional ensemble cast includes Joshua Gibson-Roark as Michael, Sean Jones as Donald, Colton Harada as Emory, Dakota Warren as Larry, Duffy Tidwell as Hank, Joel Miller as Bernard, Jonathan Mobley as Alan, Joey Sorenson as Cowboy and Ben Burke as Harold. This groundbreaking play is being directed by Jason Crespin. Kota McDaniel serves as Assistant to the Director and Daniel Thompson and Saturn Horton serve as Production Assistants.”