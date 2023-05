AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Little Theatre is getting ready for their next and final production of the season, this time they’ll take on the story of Carole King and her story about her life, journey to fame and the impact she has on the music industry.

This show is happening at various times from May 4th to 21st at the ALT Mainstage. You can click here for more information or tickets.