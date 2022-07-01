AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Come and hear those dancing feet at Amarillo Little Theatre as the ALT Academy and AAA Electric present 42nd Street. Winner of Best Choreography and Best Musical at the 1981 Tony awards, 42nd Street follows the tap-dancing company of a Broadway show as they work to produce a hit in the midst of the Great Depression.

Highly successful Broadway producer Julian Marsh finds himself down on his luck with the rest of the country in 1933. When he decides to put all he has into making another hit, Broadway hopeful Peggy Sawyer finds a way to make this show her debut. But when disaster hits the entire company, the success of the show falls squarely on Peggy’s shoulders. Can the show truly go on? Through rigorous rehearsals filled with huge dance numbers and fantastic songs, Julian, Peggy, and the rest of the company try to save their show and their jobs.

42nd Street features 25 fantastic Academy students ages 11 – 18, directed by Academy Director Mikayla Garren. Academy Instructor and Music Director Brandon Bellar brings the music of Harry Warren to life, and Academy Instructor and Choreographer Beth Alexander fills the stage with exciting tap numbers. The set is beautifully designed by Tana Roberson and Tiffany Laur costumes the cast expertly. Academy alumna Kaycee Humphrey serves as Assistant Director, Jeffrey Pickens serves as Assistant Music Director, and Velvet Knight and Austen Jones are Production Assistants.

This high energy, classic Broadway musical comes to Amarillo July 8th – 17th. Ticket prices are $18.00 for 12 and up and $15.00 for under 12. Tickets go on sale to ALT members on June 20th and to the general public on June 27th. Reservations can be made by calling the ALT box office at 806-355-9991 or online at www.amarillolittletheatre.org. This performance will take place at the Allen Shankles Mainstage.

With show stopping numbers including “Lullaby of Broadway” and “We’re In the Money” and long-time favorites such as “About A Quarter To Nine”, audiences will find themselves tapping their toes and singing along with the cast from lights up to lights down. Don’t miss the chance to fall in love with the theatre again and reserve your tickets toda