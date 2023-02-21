AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Amarillo Little Theatre proudly presents These Shining Lives By Melanie Marnich.

Based on the true story of the spirited women who worked at the Radium Dial Company

“If one woman were to tell the truth about her life, the world would split open.”

The Amarillo Little Theatre is proud to present the inspiring play These Shining Lives as the fourth Mainstage production of the season. This transcendent tale of heroic lives that glowed with promise will be presented February 23-March 5 at the Allen Shankles Mainstage.

In 1922 Catherine joins Charlotte, Frances, and Pearl to work at the Radium Dial Company in Ottawa, Illinois. They are hired to paint glow-in-the-dark watch faces with the newly discovered element, radium. The company pays by the watch, encouraging them to be as efficient as possible while disregarding potential risks. Over the next decade, mysterious problems arise that threaten their health. Bonded by years of friendship, they decide to fight against the corporation that kept them in the dark about the true risks of working with a radioactive material. Based on the true story of the “Radium Girls”, These Shining Lives chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true stories and continued resonance. This imaginative play tells their story of persistence, friendship and justice that inspired lasting change.

ALT has assembled a marvelous cast for this production. They include Mallory Corona as Catherine Donohue, Joanna Kimbell as Frances, Jayme McBride as Charlotte, Jennifer McClellan as Pearl, Zeke Lewis as Tom Donohue and Gabe Scherman as Mr. Reed. Ensemble and understudies includes Ashley DeVoid, Dennis Doer, Courtney Frazier, Megan Gore, Blake Nester, Omar Nevarez, Jeff Pickens and Bobby Schaffer. Artistic Director for this touching production is Carrie Huckabay. Nolan Huckabay serves as Assistant Director with Jeri Tidmore as a Production Assistant.

These Shining Lives is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as these women refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits or endanger the lives of those who come after them. We know our audiences will be touched by this moving story so make your reservations today!

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Performance Dates:

February 23 and March 2 at 7:30pm

February 24, 25, March 3 and 4 at 8:00pm

February 26 and March 5 at 2:30pm

BOX OFFICE:

Call 806-355-9991 or online at amarillolittletheatre.org

LOCATION:

ALT Allen Shankles Mainstage

2019 Civic Circle

Rated PG