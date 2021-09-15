Amarillo Little Theatre Prepares for “The Sound of Music” Performances

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Sound of Music is an iconic musical, and now that magic is coming to Amarillo as the Amarillo Little Theatre prepares to open their latest production of the show.
They’re collaborating with the ALT Academy to perform the musical several times between September 16th to October 3rd.
September 16, 23, 30** at 7:30pm
September 17, 18, 24, 25, October 1 and 2 at 8:00pm
September 26** and October 3 at 2:30pm
**NOTE: These 4 performances will require audiences to wear a mask while at ALT.
or you can call (806) 355-9991 to reserve tickets.