First on the list of amazing productions is “End of the Rainbow” which opens August 17th through 27th. The plot line for this is “Christmas. 1968. With a six week booking at London’s famed cabaret restaurant Talk of the Town, it looks like Judy Garland is set firmly on the comeback trail. The failed marriages, suicide attempts and addictions are all behind her and with her new fiancé at her side, she seems determined to reclaim her crown as the greatest talent of her generation. Yet in her suite at the Ritz Hotel, Garland battles with a tornado of drugs and alcohol as the exhausting series of concerts take their toll.”

For tickets to this show or other shows, click here.