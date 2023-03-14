AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Little Theatre Academy is gearing up for another great production. This time they’re performing Cinderella.

Check out the description below, click here for tickets. Shows are happening from March 24th to April 2nd.

“Fol-de-rol and fiddledy dee”, Cinderella is coming to the Academy! Amarillo Little Theatre welcomes this favorite fairytale to the Allen Shankles Mainstage as the Academy presents the 2013 Broadway revival. Earning 9 Tony nominations and 1 win with its refreshingly updated book by Douglas Carter Beane and classic music by Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cinderella takes on a new life with as much magic and heart as ever.

Ella lives as a personal servant to her stepmother and two stepsisters who treat her cruelly, even mocking her with the nickname “Cinderella” due to the cinders on her face from cleaning fireplaces. But everything could change when Ella bravely chooses to protect a friend from a difficult situation. Her kindness is repaid by the seemingly “Impossible” opportunity to attend the royal ball where Ella has the chance to meet Prince Topher, a young prince trying to find himself and rule his kingdom well. With the help of some unexpected friends and a little bit of magic, Ella finds herself with the chance to make her voice heard and to influence the world around her for good. This new telling of the known and loved story of Cinderella is a beautiful reminder that with a heart filled with love and kindness, dreams do come true.

Cinderella features 74 talented Academy students ages 5-18 and is directed by Academy Director Mikayla Garren. Academy instructor Brandon Bellar and Beth Alexander lend their talents as Music Director and Choreographer, respectively. Ben Burke serves as Assistant Director, Chriselda Reyes and Academy alumna Sterling Knight serve as Production Assistants and current Academy student Cameron Parrack serves as Assistant Music Director. The beautiful fairytale kingdom comes to the ALT stage with set design by Tana Robertson and costume cooridination of Kaleena Nite.

The fun and beauty of Cinderella is elevated by Rodgers and Hammerstein’s music, including longtime favorites such as “Ten Minutes Ago”, “Impossible” and “In My Own Little Corner” as well as instant new favorites including “Me, Who Am I?” and “When You’re Driving Through the Moonlight”. Don’t miss the event of the season and reserve your tickets today!