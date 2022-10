AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Public Library is teaming up with the Amarillo Public Health Department to offer free exercise classes for free.

These will take place at the North Branch Library on Saturday morning at 10:15 a.m.

October 15th will be Dance Aerobics at the Library

October 22nd will be Yoga at the Library

October 29th will be Rebound at the Library