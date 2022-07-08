AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Library is always putting on some great events and hosting ways to make multiple projects in their facilities.

Coming up on July 11th they’re hosting the “Ocean of Land: Georgia O’Keeffe Water Color Project” that starts at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Library in partnership with the Amarillo Museum of Art.

Registration is required, and people are encouraged to call (806) 378-3051 to register.

An Ocean of Land: Georgia O’Keeffe in the Texas Panhandle

Monday, July 11 at 6 PM

Downtown Amarillo Public Library

413 SE 4th Ave.

Please call 806-378-3051 to register.