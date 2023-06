AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Amarillo Jaguars are hosting their 3rd Annual Summer Football Camp for several days during June.

The camp is on June 5th, 7th, 12th, and 14th from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. at Sam Houston Middle School.

This camp is for those ages 6-11 years old.