AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Secret Classroom is an original, educational television program developed by Amarillo ISD.

It’s made for kids in pre-k and kindergarten but AISD says children of all ages will enjoy the show.

In it’s second season, the show will have 12 episodes premiering over the summer.

You can stream new episodes of The Secret Classroom every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. right here.