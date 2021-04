AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Amarillo ISD and the High Plains Food Bank are gearing up for their annual Empty Bowls event benefitting Kids Cafe.

On April 20th you can go to the Great Hall of Polk Street United Methodist Church and pay $10. That money will get you a bowl of homemade beef stew, and you’ll get to take home a student hand-crafted bowl.

For more information click here.