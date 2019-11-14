Amarillo ISD presents ‘Elf’ for all-district musical

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — You all know the story of Buddy from the movie “Elf.” Now you can see it live on stage with Amarillo ISD’s all-district musical, performed with students from Amarillo High School, Caprock High School, Palo Duro High School, and Tascosa High School.

The show opens Friday, November 15 and runs Saturday, 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. in the Palo Duro auditorium.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens.