Amarillo ISD Hosting Ready, Set, Vamonos! Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo ISD is enrolling children into Pre-k and Kindergarten for the Spring.

Early childhood education has a number of benefits as kids go through the education system.

Coming up on February 27th the district is hosting a “Ready, Set, Vamonos!” event at several schools. At this event kids aged 4 or 5 will get to experience what Pre-K or Kindergarten is like while parents can ask any questions.

To enroll for Spring or learn more information

www.amaisd.org/EarlyEducation

Brittany Hinz 806-326-1320