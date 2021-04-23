Amarillo ISD Hosting Pre-K & Kindergarten Safari Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Studies show a lot of benefits when children are involved in early childhood education.

Amarillo ISD is hosting a Pre-K and Kindergarten Safari event on April 24th.

Starting at 10 a.m. families will get to visit their neighborhood AISD elementary school, see what Pre-K and Kindergarten is all about and even register for the 2021-2022 school year.

AISD officials say kids will go on a scavenger hunt to learn about their school, work out any jitters they have and take home some new books.

For speedy registration, parents should bring the following documents:

· Birth certificate

· Social security card (if available)

· Immunization records

· Proof of residence (current utility bill, rental or home ownership documentation)

· Proof of income (for Pre-K only)

To find the campus locator map click here. To learn about early education click here.