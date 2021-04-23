Amarillo ISD Hosting Pre-K & Kindergarten Safari Event

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Studies show a lot of benefits when children are involved in early childhood education.

Amarillo ISD is hosting a Pre-K and Kindergarten Safari event on April 24th.

Starting at 10 a.m. families will get to visit their neighborhood AISD elementary school, see what Pre-K and Kindergarten is all about and even register for the 2021-2022 school year.

AISD officials say kids will go on a scavenger hunt to learn about their school, work out any jitters they have and take home some new books.

For speedy registration, parents should bring the following documents:

·         Birth certificate

·         Social security card (if available)

·         Immunization records

·         Proof of residence (current utility bill, rental or home ownership documentation)

·         Proof of income (for Pre-K only)

To find the campus locator map click here. To learn about early education click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss