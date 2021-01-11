Amarillo ISD Asking Parents to Apply for Free/Reduced Lunch Benefits if Applicable

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Amarillo ISD is asking for families who previously qualified for free or reduced meals to apply for those benefits if they haven’t already.

The district says the number of applications they’ve received are down, and that could mean a reduction in state and federal funding.

The funding tied to the applications goes beyond the cafeteria and into the classroom.

To complete an application call 806-326-1263 or click here.

The Child Nutrition Department also has a number of openings. These range across the district and include great work hours, weekends, holidays and evenings off and great benefits.

To apply click here.