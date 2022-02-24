AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s no secret that Amarillo’s housing market is experiencing a wild time in history.

Katie Wieck with Wieck Realty is part of the real estate business in Amarillo and speaks with Jason at Hey Amarillo about her time growing up in Amarillo and getting into the business at an early age.

Click here to listen to the episode.

A conversation with Katie Wieck, the broker/owner of Wieck Realty. After growing up in and around a variety of Amarillo schools, Katie got into the real estate business within a year of her high school graduation. Incredibly, she bought her first home at the age of 19. In this episode, Wieck tells host Jason Boyett how she got into the business, why she decided to become a broker, and what’s happening right now in Amarillo’s wild housing market. This episode is sponsored by The Union Hall Workspace.