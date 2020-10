AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Housing First is preparing to help homeless residents during the cold weather season.

They’ve opened up the first day of their Code Blue Warming Station.

If you see someone in need of a place to stay, officials say you can approach them and offer to take them to the Amarillo Housing First location at 207 N Tyler.

Or text their number and someone from their response team will come and help out.