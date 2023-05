AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Cinco de Mayo Fajita Festival on May 5.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Starlight Ranch Event Center with all you can eat fajitas, live music, and more. Tickets are $40 at the gate, $35 dollars if pre-purchased, and members’ tickets are $30.

More information can be found on the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website.